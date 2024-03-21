YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 24, 2024) - Children pose with the Easter Bunny in the Navy Exchange Yokosuka Children's Store March 24, 2024 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Main Base. The installation xchange hosted a Spring into Easter event and provided free cookies, juice boxes, crafts, an Easter Egg Hunt, and photos with the Easter Bunny. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2024 00:35
|Photo ID:
|8305017
|VIRIN:
|240324-N-FG395-1027
|Resolution:
|8353x6265
|Size:
|34.38 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Exchange Yokosuka Hosts Spring into Easter [Image 10 of 10], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
