Yorktown, Va. (March 20, 2024) Marines assigned to the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown select fresh vegetable and condiment items from the cold serving line at the installation’s award winning Scudder Hall Galley. Throughout the self-serve areas are clearly marked nutrition cards as part of the Go-Green Program. The program is a Department of Defense-wide program which the Navy started to implement in 2016 and continues to expand the options of fresh food items each quarter. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.23.2024 21:59 Photo ID: 8304970 VIRIN: 240320-N-TG517-9370 Resolution: 2977x3154 Size: 1.65 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Go-Green fresh food options at NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley [Image 9 of 9], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.