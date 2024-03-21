Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Go-Green fresh food options at NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley [Image 6 of 9]

    Go-Green fresh food options at NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (March 20, 2024) Marines assigned to the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown select fresh vegetable and condiment items from the cold serving line at the installation’s award winning Scudder Hall Galley. Throughout the self-serve areas are clearly marked nutrition cards as part of the Go-Green Program. The program is a Department of Defense-wide program which the Navy started to implement in 2016 and continues to expand the options of fresh food items each quarter. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.23.2024 21:59
    Photo ID: 8304968
    VIRIN: 240320-N-TG517-5265
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.41 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go-Green fresh food options at NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley [Image 9 of 9], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nutrition
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Fresh Fruit
    Scudder Hall Galley
    Go-Green Program

