USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department

240320-N-EC000-1056 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 20, 2024) Lt. David Palencia, from Malden, Massachusetts, gives a tour of the flight deck to members of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)

