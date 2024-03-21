Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Birch 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240320-N-EC000-1056 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 20, 2024) Lt. David Palencia, from Malden, Massachusetts, gives a tour of the flight deck to members of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.23.2024 16:34
    Photo ID: 8304854
    VIRIN: 240320-N-EC000-1056
    Resolution: 4373x3124
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Kaleb Birch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tour
    CVN 76
    Ronald Reagan
    Flight deck
    Police

