Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on equipment [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on equipment

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240321-N-RQ159-1021 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 21, 2024) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman David Cunningham, from Charlotte, North Carolina, reinstalls the hose tip of a PKP bottle while conducting maintenance aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 21. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.23.2024 16:15
    Photo ID: 8304840
    VIRIN: 240321-N-RQ159-1021
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on equipment [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on equipment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on equipment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance
    U.S. Navy
    weapons
    DC equipment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT