USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on equipment

240321-N-RQ159-1021 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 21, 2024) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman David Cunningham, from Charlotte, North Carolina, reinstalls the hose tip of a PKP bottle while conducting maintenance aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 21. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee
Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
03.23.2024
|8304840
|240321-N-RQ159-1021
|3200x2128
|1.42 MB
Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|3
|0
