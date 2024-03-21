240321-N-RQ159-1021 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 21, 2024) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman David Cunningham, from Charlotte, North Carolina, reinstalls the hose tip of a PKP bottle while conducting maintenance aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 21. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.23.2024 16:15 Photo ID: 8304840 VIRIN: 240321-N-RQ159-1021 Resolution: 3200x2128 Size: 1.42 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on equipment [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.