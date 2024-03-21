Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance Airmen tow KC-135 [Image 5 of 5]

    Maintenance Airmen tow KC-135

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.23.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Maintenance Airmen tow a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker into a hangar, March 23, 2024, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The KC-135 provides aerial refueling support to U.S. and partner nations. The KC-135 is a unique asset that enhances U.S. CENTCOM's ability to reach any corner of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.23.2024 13:11
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force

