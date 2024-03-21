Maintenance Airmen tow KC-135

Maintenance Airmen tow a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker into a hangar, March 23, 2024, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The KC-135 provides aerial refueling support to U.S. and partner nations. The KC-135 is a unique asset that enhances U.S. CENTCOM's ability to reach any corner of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|03.23.2024
|03.23.2024 13:11
|8304777
|240323-F-BQ566-1025
|3510x4424
|9.01 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|4
|0
