Maintenance Airmen tow KC-135

Maintenance Airmen tow a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker into a hangar, March 23, 2024, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The KC-135 provides aerial refueling support to U.S. and partner nations. The U.S. along with partner nations, operate a highly agile fighting force, leveraging the most advanced platforms to deter aggression and ensure stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

