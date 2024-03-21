Maintenance Airmen tow a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker into a hangar, March 23, 2024, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The KC-135 provides aerial refueling support to U.S. and partner nations. The U.S. along with partner nations, operate a highly agile fighting force, leveraging the most advanced platforms to deter aggression and ensure stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2024 13:11
|Photo ID:
|8304775
|VIRIN:
|240323-F-BQ566-1021
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|7.37 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintenance Airmen tow KC-135 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT