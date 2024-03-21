USS Somerset Arrives for Tiger TRIUMPH 24

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) man the rails aboard Somerset as it ports in Visakhapatnam, India to participate in Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH, March 18, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

