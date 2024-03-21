Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Somerset Arrives for Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Somerset Arrives for Tiger TRIUMPH 24

    VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Austin May, an information operations chief assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit monitors Marines and Sailors manning the rails of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) as it ports in Visakhapatnam, India to participate in Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH, March 18, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.23.2024 05:13
    Photo ID: 8304701
    VIRIN: 240318-M-WH287-1031
    Resolution: 4027x2685
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: VISAKHAPATNAM, IN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Somerset Arrives for Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 7 of 7], by GySgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Somerset Arrives for Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    USS Somerset Arrives for Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    USS Somerset Arrives for Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    USS Somerset Arrives for Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    USS Somerset Arrives for Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    USS Somerset Arrives for Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    USS Somerset Arrives for Tiger TRIUMPH 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    India
    Man the Rails
    Partnership
    TIGERTRIUMPH
    TT24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT