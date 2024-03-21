Service Members Deployed to Camp Lemonnier Celebrate Seabee Birthday

Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Nigel Ingram, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11 (left) and Equipment Operator 2nd Class Patrick Morris, assigned to the public works department on Camp Lemonnier, cut the cake during the 82nd Seabee Ball in Djibouti City, Djibouti, March 16, 2024. Service members and guests celebrated the history and heritage of the Navy Seabees, which were officially established on March 5, 1942. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

