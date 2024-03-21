Service Members Deployed to Camp Lemonnier Celebrate Seabee Birthday

DJIBOUTI (March 16, 2024) — Forward-deployed service members stationed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti gathered to celebrate the U.S. Navy Seabee’s 82nd birthday at the Seabee ball in Djibouti City, Djibouti, March 16, 2024.



"The Seabee ball is a time to toast to our fallen brethren and to celebrate and honor our heritage," said Command Master Chief William Hieb. "If you do not honor and remember your history, it disappears.”



The U.S. Navy established the Seabees on March 5, 1942 to provide an answer to a crucial demand for builders who could fight and build shore-based facilities during WWII.



"From our humble beginning during World War II to our service in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Africa and all across the globe, we epitomize the statement engraved on our Seabee memorial,” U.S. Navy Lt. Renée Hill, public works department (PWD) production officer, said during the ceremony.

“With willing hearts and skillful hands, the difficult we do at once, the impossible takes a bit longer,” she quoted from the memorial.



"We are the premier engineers in the U.S. Armed Forces because we are self-sufficient," said Hieb. "No branch has a construction force like the Seabees."



The Seabee community is comprised of builders, construction electricians and mechanics, engineering aides, equipment operators, steelworkers and utilitiesmen.



At Camp Lemonnier, Seabees work in the installation’s public works department. The department is divided into four sections: the Facilities Engineering and Acquisitions Division (FEAD), Facilities Management Division (FMD), Production Division and Environment Division.



They provide a wide range of support on Camp Lemonnier, including roadway establishment, facilities and assets management support, quality assurance, electrical power, potable water, sewage treatment and the incinerator.



“Whether we’re restoring, maintaining critical infrastructure, managing complex projects that improve operational capabilities, or enhancing quality of life, Seabees and our civilians here tonight have demonstrated an indomitable ‘Can do’ spirit in every endeavor,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Rafael Miranda, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central.



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets, and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.23.2024 05:21 Story ID: 466927 Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service Members Deployed to Camp Lemonnier Celebrate Seabee Birthday, by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.