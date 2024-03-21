240320-N-FB292-1005

Captain Janet Days, Commanding Officer, Naval Station Norfolk, Vice Admiral Kelly Aeschbach. Commander, Naval Information Forces and Commander Christina Carino, Commanding Officer, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren, Dam Neck Activity participated in a Women of the Workforce Lunch with Leaders to discuss their experiences in their career progression to leadership roles and their specific experiences Mar 20. Approximately 30 civic leaders, entrepreneurs, business leaders, government employees, contractors attend the event that was sponsored by ONR NavalX Mid Atlantic Tech Bridge. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)

