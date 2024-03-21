240320-N-FB292-1010

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Captain Janet Days, Commanding Officer, Naval Station Norfolk, Vice Admiral Kelly Aeschbach. Commander, Naval Information Forces and Commander Christina Carino, Commanding Officer, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren, Dam Neck Activity participated in a Women of the Workforce Lunch with Leaders to discuss their experiences in their career progression to leadership roles and their specific experiences Mar 20. Approximately 30 civic leaders, entrepreneurs, business leaders, government employees, contractors attend the event that was sponsored by ONR NavalX Mid Atlantic Tech Bridge. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)

    Naval Station Norfolk
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren
    Naval Information Forces
    Dam Neck Activity
    Women of the Workforce

