U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a combat conditioning hike on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 22, 2024. CLB-2 conducted one of a series of hikes designed to increase physical endurance and enhance combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 12:43
|Photo ID:
|8303468
|VIRIN:
|240322-M-GD991-2151
|Resolution:
|7406x4166
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Combat Conditioning Hike [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
