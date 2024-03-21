Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Combat Conditioning Hike [Image 1 of 5]

    Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Combat Conditioning Hike

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a combat conditioning hike on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 22, 2024. CLB-2 conducted one of a series of hikes designed to increase physical endurance and enhance combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 12:43
    Photo ID: 8303467
    VIRIN: 240322-M-GD991-2178
    Resolution: 6091x3426
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Combat Conditioning Hike [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd MLG
    Hike
    USNORTHCOM
    Readiness
    CLB-2
    MCCRE

