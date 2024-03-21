Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Combat Conditioning Hike

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a combat conditioning hike on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 22, 2024. CLB-2 conducted one of a series of hikes designed to increase physical endurance and enhance combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)

Date Taken: 03.22.2024
Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US