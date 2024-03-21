Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Micron Public Meeting [Image 3 of 4]

    Micron Public Meeting

    CLAY, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Regulatory Office held a public meeting to gather public comments on Micron Technology’s proposed plan to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility at the White Pine Commerce Park, Clay, NY, March 19, 2024.

    USACE, as the lead federal agency under the National Environmental Policy Act, has determined the proposed project may significantly affect the quality of the human environment and will prepare an environmental impact statement to assess potential social, economic, and environmental impacts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 07:08
    Photo ID: 8302780
    VIRIN: 240319-A-IF251-4471
    Resolution: 1042x712
    Size: 539.33 KB
    Location: CLAY, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Micron Public Meeting [Image 4 of 4], by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Micron Public Meeting
    Micron Public Meeting
    Micron Public Meeting
    Micron Public Meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Environment
    Regulatory
    Buffalo District
    Micron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT