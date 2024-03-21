Micron Public Meeting

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Regulatory Office held a public meeting to gather public comments on Micron Technology’s proposed plan to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility at the White Pine Commerce Park, Clay, NY, March 19, 2024.



USACE, as the lead federal agency under the National Environmental Policy Act, has determined the proposed project may significantly affect the quality of the human environment and will prepare an environmental impact statement to assess potential social, economic, and environmental impacts.

