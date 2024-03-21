Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Indian service members work together on a Human Assistance and Disaster Relief simulation during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. and Indian service members work together on a Human Assistance and Disaster Relief simulation during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH 2024

    VISAKHAPATNAM, AP, INDIA

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Spc. Daniellean Rayon 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    U.S. and Indian service members work together on a Human Assistance and Disaster Relief simulation during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH, Visakhapatnam, India, March 22, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Cpl. Danielle Rayon)

    This work, U.S. and Indian service members work together on a Human Assistance and Disaster Relief simulation during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Daniellean Rayon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    India
    U.S. Navy
    Indian Navy
    Expeditionary Strike Group Seven
    Tiger TRIUMPH
    TIGERTRIUMPH

