U.S. and Indian service members work together on a Human Assistance and Disaster Relief simulation during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH 2024

U.S. and Indian service members work together on a Human Assistance and Disaster Relief simulation during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH, Visakhapatnam, India, March 22, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Cpl. Danielle Rayon)

