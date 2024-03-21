Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Bn., 67th AR Bradley crews participate in Crystal Arrow field training exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    3rd Bn., 67th AR Bradley crews participate in Crystal Arrow field training exercise

    CAMP ADAZI, LATVIA

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Trey Gonzales 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers from Charlie “Cronos” Company, 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, receive a mission brief with NATO allies during exercise Crystal Arrow at Camp Adazi training area, Latvia, March 8, 2024. This exercise is intended to educate participating countries with tactics and equipment that may be unfamiliar. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Trey Gonzales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 06:08
    Photo ID: 8302753
    VIRIN: 240308-A-LR080-4793
    Resolution: 5290x3527
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Bn., 67th AR Bradley crews participate in Crystal Arrow field training exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Trey Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Bn., 67th AR Bradley crews participate in Crystal Arrow field training exercise
    3rd Bn., 67th AR Bradley crews participate in Crystal Arrow field training exercise
    3rd Bn., 67th AR Bradley crews participate in Crystal Arrow field training exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock Of The Marne
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT