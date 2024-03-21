3rd Bn., 67th AR Bradley crews participate in Crystal Arrow field training exercise

U.S. Army Capt. Malcolm Edgar, commander of Charlie “Cronos” Company, 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, congregates with NATO allies during exercise Crystal Arrow at Camp Adazi training area, Latvia, March 8, 2024. This exercise is intended to educate participating countries with tactics and equipment that may be unfamiliar. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Trey Gonzales)

