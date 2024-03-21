3d Marine Division MCMAP Culminating Event

U.S. Marines discuss the next course of action during Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Culminating Event on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, March 15, 2024. Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) aims to strengthen the mental and moral resiliency of individual Marines through realistic combative training, warriors ethos studies, and physical hardening. The Marines are with 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump)

