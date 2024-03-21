Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Marine Division MCMAP Culminating Event [Image 5 of 15]

    3d Marine Division MCMAP Culminating Event

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines simulated knife combat during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program culminating event on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, March 15, 2024. MCMAP aims to strengthen the mental and moral resiliency of individual Marines through realistic combative training, warriors' ethos studies, and physical hardening. The Marines are with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    Martial Arts
    USMC
    MCMAP
    Marines
    Training
    3d MARDIV

