Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Grand Prairie Texas

Musician 1st Class Amy Broadbent, from Rockville, Md., salutes veterans in the audience at Grand Prairie High School during the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performance of the “Armed Forces Medley,” on their 2024 national tour. The Navy’s premier chorus will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

