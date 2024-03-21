Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Grand Prairie Texas [Image 1 of 11]

    Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Grand Prairie Texas

    GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Audience members sing along to “God Bless America” as performed by the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus during their concert at Grand Prairie High School on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. The Navy’s premier chorus will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 23:53
    Photo ID: 8302483
    VIRIN: 240321-N-OA196-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.03 MB
    Location: GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Grand Prairie Texas [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Grand Prairie Texas
    Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Grand Prairie Texas
    Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Grand Prairie Texas
    Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Grand Prairie Texas
    Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Grand Prairie Texas
    Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Grand Prairie Texas
    Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Grand Prairie Texas
    Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Grand Prairie Texas
    Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Grand Prairie Texas
    Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Grand Prairie Texas
    Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Grand Prairie Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Texas
    Grand Prairie
    Sea Chanters
    2024 National Tour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT