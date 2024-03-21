Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Grand Prairie Texas

Audience members sing along to “God Bless America” as performed by the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus during their concert at Grand Prairie High School on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. The Navy’s premier chorus will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

