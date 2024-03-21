Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, recognizes U.S. Marine Corps Corp. Joseph Woody with the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force during a visit with members of Joint Task Force - National Capital Region, March 7, 2024. JTF-NCR, a subordinate command to USNORTHCOM, enables continuity of government/operations, supports homeland defense, and conducts defense support of civil authorities in support of a lead federal agency in coordination with NCR partners and service components to minimize the effects of attacks and natural disasters in the NCR Joint Operations Area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 19:43 Photo ID: 8302254 VIRIN: 240307-A-YK067-1788 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 3.05 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NORTHCOM Commander visits National Capital Region [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.