    NORTHCOM Commander visits National Capital Region [Image 1 of 5]

    NORTHCOM Commander visits National Capital Region

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, greets U.S. Marine Corps Col. Zeb Beasley, Commanding Officer for the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, during a visit with members of Joint Task Force - National Capital Region, March 7, 2024. JTF-NCR, a subordinate command to USNORTHCOM, enables continuity of government/operations, supports homeland defense, and conducts defense support of civil authorities in support of a lead federal agency in coordination with NCR partners and service components to minimize the effects of attacks and natural disasters in the NCR Joint Operations Area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 19:45
    Photo ID: 8302251
    VIRIN: 240307-A-YK067-1789
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORTHCOM Commander visits National Capital Region [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Terry Vongsouthi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    cbirf
    national capital region
    JTF-NCR
    CBIRF Marines

