2023 NLSC Service Members of the Year

Navy Legalman 1st Class Ronald Forster, Defense Service Office (DSO) Pacific – is the Naval Legal Service Command (NLSC) 2023 Service Member of the Year. The NLSC Service Member of the Year competition honors deserving sailors and marines for their exceptional achievements, performance of duty, leadership, special accomplishments, and overall contribution to command efficiency, morale, and welfare.
2023 JAG and NLSC Service Members of the Year
