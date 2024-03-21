Navy Legalman 1st Class Ronald Forster, Defense Service Office (DSO) Pacific – is the Naval Legal Service Command (NLSC) 2023 Service Member of the Year. The NLSC Service Member of the Year competition honors deserving sailors and marines for their exceptional achievements, performance of duty, leadership, special accomplishments, and overall contribution to command efficiency, morale, and welfare.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 18:53 Photo ID: 8302219 VIRIN: 240321-O-YP490-8417 Resolution: 3100x2067 Size: 742.59 KB Location: US Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 NLSC Service Members of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Natalie Morehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.