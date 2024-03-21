Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 NLSC Service Members of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    2023 NLSC Service Members of the Year

    UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Natalie Morehouse 

    U.S. Navy JAG Corps

    Navy Legalman 1st Class Ronald Forster, Defense Service Office (DSO) Pacific – is the Naval Legal Service Command (NLSC) 2023 Service Member of the Year. The NLSC Service Member of the Year competition honors deserving sailors and marines for their exceptional achievements, performance of duty, leadership, special accomplishments, and overall contribution to command efficiency, morale, and welfare.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 18:53
    Photo ID: 8302219
    VIRIN: 240321-O-YP490-8417
    Resolution: 3100x2067
    Size: 742.59 KB
    Location: US
    Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 NLSC Service Members of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Natalie Morehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 JAG Service Members of the Year
    2023 NLSC Service Members of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2023 JAG and NLSC Service Members of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    legalman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT