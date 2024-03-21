2023 JAG Service Members of the Year

Navy Legalman 1st Class Ebony Steward, assigned to Carrier Strike Group Eight – has been named the Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) 2023 Service Member of the Year. The Judge Advocate General’s Service Member of the Year competition recognizes dedicated sailors and marines who exemplify outstanding leadership, initiative, and teamwork through their exceptional achievements, performance of duty, leadership, special accomplishments, and overall unique contributions to excellence and a strong, positive culture within their respective commands.

