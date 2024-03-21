Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SPACECOM, NORTHCOM, STRATCOM Commanders Testify at HASC [Image 4 of 12]

    SPACECOM, NORTHCOM, STRATCOM Commanders Testify at HASC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    John F. Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for Space Policy, speaks with Gen. Anthony J. Cotton, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, in a House Armed Services Committee room in Washington, D.C. March 21, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 18:10
    Photo ID: 8302207
    VIRIN: 240321-D-DB155-1023
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPACECOM, NORTHCOM, STRATCOM Commanders Testify at HASC [Image 12 of 12], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SPACECOM, NORTHCOM, STRATCOM Commanders Testify at HASC
    SPACECOM, NORTHCOM, STRATCOM Commanders Testify at HASC
    SPACECOM, NORTHCOM, STRATCOM Commanders Testify at HASC
    SPACECOM, NORTHCOM, STRATCOM Commanders Testify at HASC
    SPACECOM, NORTHCOM, STRATCOM Commanders Testify at HASC
    SPACECOM, NORTHCOM, STRATCOM Commanders Testify at HASC
    SPACECOM, NORTHCOM, STRATCOM Commanders Testify at HASC
    SPACECOM, NORTHCOM, STRATCOM Commanders Testify at HASC
    SPACECOM, NORTHCOM, STRATCOM Commanders Testify at HASC
    SPACECOM, NORTHCOM, STRATCOM Commanders Testify at HASC
    SPACECOM, NORTHCOM, STRATCOM Commanders Testify at HASC
    SPACECOM, NORTHCOM, STRATCOM Commanders Testify at HASC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    SPACECOM
    STRATCOM
    HASC
    EJ Hersom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT