Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command, testifies before the House Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C. March 21, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 18:10
|Photo ID:
|8302210
|VIRIN:
|240321-D-DB155-1026
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SPACECOM, NORTHCOM, STRATCOM Commanders Testify at HASC [Image 12 of 12], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
