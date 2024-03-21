Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired Corporate Wellness Director Reenters Workforce through USMEPCOM [Image 2 of 2]

    NORTH CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by israel molina 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Dr. Fagin, Chief Medical Officer Subject Matter Expert, discusses new prescreen pilot at the bi-annual USMEPCOM Medical Leadership Training Symposium (MLTS), Mar. 11-14. The prescreen pilot is currently live at 6 MEPS across the country, with intent to increase efficiency during medical screening

    This work, Retired Corporate Wellness Director Reenters Workforce through USMEPCOM [Image 2 of 2], by israel molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

