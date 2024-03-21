Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSC Women Leaders Panel discussion [Image 3 of 4]

    AFSC Women Leaders Panel discussion

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Grady Epperly 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Catherine M. Jumper, Air Force Sustainment Center Air National Guard assistant to the commander, participates in the AFSC Women Leaders Panel discussion during the AFSC Spring Commander’s Summit, April 21.

    The panel members, Janis Woods, former strategic deputy director, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex (ALC), Tinker Air Force Base, Okla.; Shelbie Purser, former director, 402d Electronics Maintenance Group, Warner Robins ALC, Robins Air Force Base, Ga.; and Connie Davis, former strategic deputy director and Art of the Possible subject matter expert, Oklahoma City ALC, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. The discussion ranged from the panelist’s experiences early in their careers to developing and implementing new strategies and techniques in positions of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Grady Epperly)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 14:54
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
    Leadership
    Women's History Month
    AFSC

