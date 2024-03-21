Wendy M. Walden, Air Force Sustainment Center director of staff, moderates the AFSC Women Leaders Panel discussion during the AFSC Spring Commander’s Summit, April 21.



The panel members, Janis Woods, former strategic deputy director, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex (ALC), Tinker Air Force Base, Okla.; Shelbie Purser, former director, 402d Electronics Maintenance Group, Warner Robins ALC, Robins Air Force Base, Ga.; and Connie Davis, former strategic deputy director and Art of the Possible subject matter expert, Oklahoma City ALC, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. The discussion ranged from the panelist’s experiences early in their careers to developing and implementing new strategies and techniques in positions of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Grady Epperly)

