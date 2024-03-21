Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 12:01 Photo ID: 8301119 VIRIN: 240314-A-SR274-8812 Resolution: 5773x3849 Size: 6.99 MB Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Walking town hall brings leadership to the front porch [Image 5 of 5], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.