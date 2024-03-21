Walking town hall brings leadership to the front porch

Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel...... read more read more Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commanding general and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael A. Corsaro, chief warrant officer of the Aviation branch speak with Chief Warrant Officer 5 Scott Proffitt outside of his residence during the walking town hall in Munson Heights neighborhood on March 14. see less | View Image Page

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.--Front porch hangouts between neighbors are common on Army installations, especially in the south, but it’s not every day the commanding general shows up to one.

Walking town halls have created a way for Fort Novosel residents to voice praise or concerns, face-to-face, with leaders that are eager to listen.

Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commanding general, along with members of the USAACE and garrison command teams, hit the streets of Munson Heights neighborhood on March 14 to engage with the community.

According to McCurry, residents feel more comfortable communicating from their own front porch.

“You get more of the unfiltered genuine feedback this way,” said McCurry. “I’ve done many of these throughout my command time here and I’m appreciative of everyone that participates. We always find someone that wants to talk about something with their quarters and it’s exactly what we want.”

Munson Heights residents, Warrant Officer 1 Dylan Jackson, and Warrant Officer 1 Joshua Phillips were taken aback as the command teams walk down their street on a Thursday afternoon. McCurry asked Jackson his opinion on living on Fort Novosel.

“No, I really love it. For on post house this beats my last duty station by a mile, “said Jackson.

Some residents said they were surprised that the commanding general showed up at their front door and were eager to communicate.

Resident Laura Tyson said, “I really enjoyed the opportunity to speak to him. I like that they are going around and seeing the condition of the houses too.”

Most of the feedback was positive, but the few concerns were primarily focused on carpeting. Resident Tiffany Hall expressed flooring concerns to McCurry.

“They come fix work orders quick here, that is never a problem," said Hall. “However, we have lived in housing for 24 years and the carpet here has been some of the worst flooring we have had. I have allergies and you can tell the person before had dogs.”

McCurry reassured Hall immediately.

“I completely understand. They will get out here and we will get the carpet situation figured out as soon as possible," said McCurry.

Walking town halls are designed to connect residents with the people that can bring solutions. The command team takes to the streets to build this bridge of communication between the two.

“I’d love it if more people came out and talked to us. There are people that have needs and we have employees here ready to get right on it immediately,” said McCurry. “We also have heard a lot of positive feedback and the more people that come out and talk, the better our community becomes.”

Follow USAACE and Fort Novosel on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates on the next walking town hall in a neighborhood on Fort Novosel. For more photos from the town hall head to our FLICKR link https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBhAUZ