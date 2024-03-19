Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nezaberg Elementary School Cards of Thanks to Army CID Special Agents [Image 8 of 8]

    Nezaberg Elementary School Cards of Thanks to Army CID Special Agents

    GRAFENWöHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division

    An image of drawings and cards of thanks from the students of Netzaberg Elementary School (DoDEA-Europe) that were presented to Army CID Special Agents Nicholas Wolf and Ryan Heller.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 10:22
    Photo ID: 8300817
    VIRIN: 240311-A-UM169-1008
    Resolution: 2416x1870
    Size: 843.93 KB
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, BY, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Army CID Agents Host Presentations During Career Week for Hundreds of Elementary School Students in Germany

    CID Special Agent

    ArmyCID

