Nezaberg Elementary School Cards of Thanks to Army CID Special Agents

An image of drawings and cards of thanks from the students of Netzaberg Elementary School (DoDEA-Europe) that were presented to Army CID Special Agents Nicholas Wolf and Ryan Heller.
|03.11.2024
|03.21.2024 10:22
|8300817
|240311-A-UM169-1008
|2416x1870
|843.93 KB
|GRAFENWöHR, BY, DE
|3
|0
Army CID Agents Host Presentations During Career Week for Hundreds of Elementary School Students in Germany
