Army CID Agents Host Presentations During Career Week for Hundreds of Elementary School Students in Germany

Courtesy Photo | An image of drawings and cards of thanks from the students of Netzaberg Elementary School (DoDEA-Europe) that were presented to Army CID Special Agents Nicholas Wolf and Ryan Heller.

Special Agents from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Europe Field Office, Grafenwöhr Resident Agency shared information on Army CID’s mission and capabilities with more than 450 students at the Department of Defense Education Activity – Europe, Netzaberg Elementary School in March 2024.



Special Agents Ryan Heller and Nicholas Wolf joined the students for their career week and provided an overview of what Army CID Special Agents do along with a law enforcement career and training roadmap. The Special Agents gave the children a behind-the-scenes look at various tools and equipment used by Special Agents during investigations.



At the end of each presentation the Special Agents answered questions from the students on a variety of topics including job satisfaction, leadership traits and investigative processes.



“Engaging with our military communities through events like this is part of Army CID’s comprehensive approach to proactively preventing crimes,” said Wolf. “It’s heartwarming to see how excited the students are to see us. We can see that these outreach and educational efforts are making a positive impact.



DoDEA-Europe operates 64 schools in 3 Districts located in 8 countries across 4 time zones. There are nearly 900,000 military connected children of all ages worldwide, of which nearly 25,000 are enrolled in DoDEA-Europe schools and served by thousands of teachers and educational aides.



Army CID is the Army's premier federal law enforcement agency with nearly 3,000 personnel assigned to 124 locations worldwide, responsible for wide-ranging investigations and Executive Protection for the Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and prominent military leaders.



Army CID Special agents at installations across the European continent conduct wide-ranging investigations protecting Soldiers, families, and civilians serving overseas.