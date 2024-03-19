RMAS Commandant visits 7ATC CG

Maj. Gen. Zac Stenning OBE, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) Commandant, visited Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Commanding General of 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) in Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 18, 2024. He also presented a coin to Capt. Jonathan Puckett, 7ATC Country Desk Officer, and observed RMAS Officer Cadets conduct Live Fire Tactical Training during the Academy’s exercise Dynamic Victory in the 7ATC’s Grafenwoehr Training Area. 7ATC enables readiness for all assigned and regionally aligned USAREUR-AF forces, Allies and Partners by conducting live, virtual, and/or constructive training in a fully replicated, multi-domain battlefield.​ (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

