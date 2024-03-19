Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RMAS Commandant visits 7ATC CG [Image 1 of 3]

    RMAS Commandant visits 7ATC CG

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    Maj. Gen. Zac Stenning OBE, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) Commandant, visited Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Commanding General of 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) and posed for a photo in Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 19, 2024. He also presented a coin to Capt. Jonathan Puckett, 7ATC Country Desk Officer, and observed RMAS Officer Cadets conduct Live Fire Tactical Training during the Academy’s exercise Dynamic Victory in the 7ATC’s Grafenwoehr Training Area. 7ATC enables readiness for all assigned and regionally aligned USAREUR-AF forces, Allies and Partners by conducting live, virtual, and/or constructive training in a fully replicated, multi-domain battlefield.​ (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

