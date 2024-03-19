240313-N-VR794-1092

Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Christian Burbridge, from Chicago, stows an aircraft electrical servicing system cable in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, March 13, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)

Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hangarbay Cleanup on USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by SN James Peer