    Hangarbay Cleanup on USS Tripoli [Image 3 of 4]

    Hangarbay Cleanup on USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Seaman James Peer 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240313-N-VR794-1092
    Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Christian Burbridge, from Chicago, stows an aircraft electrical servicing system cable in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, March 13, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 22:14
    Photo ID: 8300333
    VIRIN: 240313-N-VR794-1092
    Resolution: 3203x4805
    Size: 844.58 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hangarbay Cleanup on USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Sailor
    US Navy
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

