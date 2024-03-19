240313-N-VR794-1057

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Biak Ceu, from Jacksonville, Florida, drives a forklift in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, March 13, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 22:14 Photo ID: 8300334 VIRIN: 240313-N-VR794-1114 Resolution: 4730x3153 Size: 878.03 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hangarbay Cleanup on USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.