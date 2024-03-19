240313-N-VR794-1057
Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Biak Ceu, from Jacksonville, Florida, drives a forklift in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, March 13, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 22:14
|Photo ID:
|8300334
|VIRIN:
|240313-N-VR794-1114
|Resolution:
|4730x3153
|Size:
|878.03 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hangarbay Cleanup on USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT