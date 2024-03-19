A transformer containing Polychlorinated Biphenyls, commonly known as PCBs, sits in a hazardous storage facility before it was removed from of Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji. (Courtesy Photo by Chuck Hill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 19:31 Photo ID: 8300098 VIRIN: 240220-M-TC552-1001 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 71.56 KB Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transformer [Image 2 of 2], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.