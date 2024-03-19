Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transformer [Image 2 of 2]

    Transformer

    CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    02.19.2024

    Photo by Song Jordan 

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji

    A transformer containing Polychlorinated Biphenyls, commonly known as PCBs, sits in a hazardous storage facility before it was removed from of Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji. (Courtesy Photo by Chuck Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 19:31
    Photo ID: 8300098
    VIRIN: 240220-M-TC552-1001
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 71.56 KB
    Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transformer [Image 2 of 2], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PCB Removal
    Transformer

    CATC CAMP FUJI IS FIRST MARINE CORPS PCB-FREE INSTALLATION

