A transformer containing Polychlorinated Biphenyls, commonly known as PCBs, sits in a hazardous storage facility before it was removed from of Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji. (Courtesy Photo by Chuck Hill)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 19:31
|Photo ID:
|8300098
|VIRIN:
|240220-M-TC552-1001
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|71.56 KB
|Location:
|CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Transformer [Image 2 of 2], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CATC CAMP FUJI IS FIRST MARINE CORPS PCB-FREE INSTALLATION
