Date Taken: 02.19.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 19:35 Photo ID: 8300097 VIRIN: 240220-M-TC552-1002 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 69.59 KB Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, PCB Removal [Image 2 of 2], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.