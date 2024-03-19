25th Infantry Division opens the Culinary Outpost Holistic Health Meal Hub

Leadership through the 25th Infantry Division gathered together to celebrate the opening of the Culinary Outpost Holistic Health Meal Hub at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on March 12, 2024. This establishment was made under the the Pro Soldier Meal Prep Program was started by a group of food service culinarians who wanted to solve the customer problem on Schofield Barracks of getting the right meal with the right nutrition using a Soldier's meal card to supplement their lifestyle.

