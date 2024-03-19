Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division opens the Culinary Outpost Holistic Health Meal Hub [Image 4 of 9]

    25th Infantry Division opens the Culinary Outpost Holistic Health Meal Hub

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Leadership through the 25th Infantry Division gathered together to celebrate the opening of the Culinary Outpost Holistic Health Meal Hub at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on March 12, 2024. This establishment was made under the the Pro Soldier Meal Prep Program was started by a group of food service culinarians who wanted to solve the customer problem on Schofield Barracks of getting the right meal with the right nutrition using a Soldier's meal card to supplement their lifestyle.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 17:36
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
    This work, 25th Infantry Division opens the Culinary Outpost Holistic Health Meal Hub [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

