25th Infantry Divsion Celebration of Service (Retirement) Ceremony, 8 March 2024

Service members assigned to the 25th Infantry Division participate in the Quarterly Celebration of Service (Retirement) Ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 8, 2024. This ceremony honors ten 25th ID and U.S. Army Hawaii Retirees and their Family members for their dedicated service to our Armed Forces and Nation.

