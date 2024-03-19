Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Divsion Celebration of Service (Retirement) Ceremony, 8 March 2024 [Image 36 of 41]

    25th Infantry Divsion Celebration of Service (Retirement) Ceremony, 8 March 2024

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Service members assigned to the 25th Infantry Division participate in the Quarterly Celebration of Service (Retirement) Ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 8, 2024. This ceremony honors ten 25th ID and U.S. Army Hawaii Retirees and their Family members for their dedicated service to our Armed Forces and Nation.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 17:04
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Divsion Celebration of Service (Retirement) Ceremony, 8 March 2024 [Image 41 of 41], by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25id

