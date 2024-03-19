Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Maintenance Group hosts MPOY ceremony [Image 22 of 28]

    4th Maintenance Group hosts MPOY ceremony

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Sierrah Ranis, assigned to the 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron, receives the Lt. General Leo Marquez award from Col. Kathryn Roman, 4th Maintenance Group commander and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Bylica, 4 MXG senior enlisted leader, during the 4 MXG Maintenance Person of the Year ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Mar. 08, 2024. The 4th Maintenance Group hosts the event annually for MXG Airmen to celebrate their achievements and hard work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)

    4th Maintenance Group hosts MPOY ceremony
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    USAF

