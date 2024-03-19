Maj. Mark Smith, center, assigned to the 336th Fighter Generation Squadron, receives the Lt. General Leo Marquez award from Col. Kathryn Roman, 4th Maintenance Group commander and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Bylica, 4 MXG senior enlisted leader, during the 4 MXG Maintenance Person of the Year ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Mar. 08, 2024. The 4th Maintenance Group hosts the event annually for MXG Airmen to celebrate their achievements and hard work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 16:10 Photo ID: 8299781 VIRIN: 240308-F-FX978-1111 Resolution: 4249x2827 Size: 2.05 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Maintenance Group hosts MPOY ceremony [Image 28 of 28], by Amn Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.